PGA Tour Player Advisory Council announced; Bryson left off again

Getty Images

Rory McIIroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will return to this year’s Player Advisory Council, the PGA Tour announced.

There were few changes to this year’s 16-member PAC that was announced Monday, as only Billy Horschel and Ryan Palmer were added. But one player who was hoping for a spot didn’t make the cut once again.

Last fall Bryson DeChambeau said he had lobbied for a spot on the PAC in the hopes of addressing pace of play issues on Tour but he was not selected to this year’s council. 

DeChambeau's slow play draws criticism ... again

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The slow-play criticism grew even louder on Friday, when videos surfaced from Bryson DeChambeau's second round at Liberty National.

“I really want to make a change here. I've asked to be on the PAC committee for three years, and it takes time to get on there,” DeChambeau said at Liberty National.

Eight of the 16 PAC members are elected by the membership and the four player directors on the policy board select the remaining eight council members.

Thomas, Charley Hoffman and Peter Malnati were selected by the player directors to run for PAC chairman. Once elected, the chairman ascends to the policy board next season to replace current player director Johnson Wagner and serve a three-year term.

