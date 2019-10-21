Must-see photo: Mickelson flexes with 'best calves in Asia'

mickelson_1920_calves_asia.jpg
Instagram/Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson's calf muscles have taken on a life of their own this year, especially since he's decided to get ridiculously ripped, and now the five-time major winner's lower leg muscles are officially a worldwide phenomenon.

Mickelson is in China doing some promotional events, and he just so happened to find the "best calves in Asia" attached to a man named "Joe." 

While Mickelson gave Joe plenty of props, the 49-year-old's Instagram caption indicates that he still retains his self-proclaimed worldwide calf muscle title.

As for more information on Joe, the challenger ... well Instagram user "oxmaster" was wondering that as well.

And Mickelson provided further details as only he can:

philcomment.jpg

 

