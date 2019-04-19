Photo: Koepka and girlfriend snuggle up on beach vacation

Fresh off an eventful Masters week that featured a T-2 finish and a war of words with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, Brooks Koepka jetted off to his happy place ... the beach with his girlfriend.

The three-time major champ popped up on girlfriend Jena Sims' Instagram account earlier this week at the Baths At Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.

Koepka, who started his Instagram modeling career back in January, hasn't been shy in front of the camera or microphone this year.

After receiving criticism for losing weight before the year's first major, the world No. 3 hit back, saying “I’m going to make me happy. I don’t care what anyone else says.”

Hard to tell if he's smiling in that photo, but it's probably safe to assume he's plenty happy.