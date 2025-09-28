Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage
Published September 28, 2025 07:28 PM
Rory 'extremely proud' of European Ryder Cup team
Rory McIlroy joins Cara Banks following Europe's Ryder Cup win to reflect on doing what most thought was near-impossible, thank everybody who contributed and give credit to captain Luke Donald.
Europe defeated the United States, 15-13, to win the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
Here’s a look at the individual player records for both teams after all five sessions in Farmingdale, New York.
EUROPE
|Player
|Points
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4
|4–1–0
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|2–0–0
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3.5
|3–0–1
|0–0–1
|2–0–0
|1–0–0
|Rory McIlroy
|3.5
|3–1–1
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|1–0–1
|Jon Rahm
|3
|3–2–0
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|1–1–0
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2.5
|2–1–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|Ludvig Åberg
|2
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Shane Lowry
|2
|1–0–2
|0–0–1
|0–0–0
|1–0–1
|Justin Rose
|2
|2–1–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|2–0–0
|Viktor Hovland
|1.5
|1–1–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|Robert MacIntyre
|1.5
|1–1–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|Sepp Straka
|1
|1–2–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Rasmus Højgaard
|0
|0–2–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–0
UNITED STATES
|Player
|Points
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Cameron Young
|3
|3–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|3–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|J. J. Spaun
|2
|2–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Justin Thomas
|2
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|Patrick Cantlay
|1.5
|1–3–1
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1.5
|1–3–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–2–0
|Sam Burns
|1
|0–1–2
|0–0–1
|0–0–0
|0–1–1
|Ben Griffin
|1
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–0
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1–4–0
|1–0–0
|0–2–0
|0–2–0
|Harris English
|0.5
|0–2–1
|0–0–1
|0–2–0
|0–0–1
|Russell Henley
|0.5
|0–2–1
|0–0–1
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Collin Morikawa
|0.5
|0–2–1
|0–0–1
|0–2–0
|0–0–0