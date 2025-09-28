Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage

  
Published September 28, 2025 07:28 PM
Rory 'extremely proud' of European Ryder Cup team
September 28, 2025 05:57 PM
Rory McIlroy joins Cara Banks following Europe's Ryder Cup win to reflect on doing what most thought was near-impossible, thank everybody who contributed and give credit to captain Luke Donald.

Europe defeated the United States, 15-13, to win the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Here’s a look at the individual player records for both teams after all five sessions in Farmingdale, New York.

EUROPE

﻿Player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Tommy Fleetwood 4 4–1–0 0–1–0 2–0–0 2–0–0
Tyrrell Hatton 3.5 3–0–1 0–0–1 2–0–0 1–0–0
Rory McIlroy 3.5 3–1–1 0–1–0 2–0–0 1–0–1
Jon Rahm 3 3–2–0 0–1–0 2–0–0 1–1–0
Matt Fitzpatrick 2.5 2–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 1–0–0
Ludvig Åberg 2 2–2–0 1–0–0 1–1–0 0–1–0
Shane Lowry 2 1–0–2 0–0–1 0–0–0 1–0–1
Justin Rose 2 2–1–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 2–0–0
Viktor Hovland 1.5 1–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–0–0
Robert MacIntyre 1.5 1–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–0–0
Sepp Straka 1 1–2–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0
Rasmus Højgaard 0 0–2–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 0–1–0

UNITED STATES

﻿Player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Cameron Young 3 3–1–0 1–0–0 1–0–0 1–1–0
Xander Schauffele 3 3–1–0 1–0–0 1–1–0 1–0–0
J. J. Spaun 2 2–1–0 1–0–0 0–0–0 1–1–0
Justin Thomas 2 2–2–0 1–0–0 0–1–0 1–1–0
Patrick Cantlay 1.5 1–3–1 0–1–0 1–1–0 0–1–1
Bryson DeChambeau 1.5 1–3–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–2–0
Sam Burns 1 0–1–2 0–0–1 0–0–0 0–1–1
Ben Griffin 1 1–1–0 1–0–0 0–0–0 0–1–0
Scottie Scheffler 1 1–4–0 1–0–0 0–2–0 0–2–0
Harris English 0.5 0–2–1 0–0–1 0–2–0 0–0–1
Russell Henley 0.5 0–2–1 0–0–1 0–2–0 0–0–0
Collin Morikawa 0.5 0–2–1 0–0–1 0–2–0 0–0–0