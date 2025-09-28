Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage

Europe defeated the United States, 15-13, to win the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Here’s a look at the individual player records for both teams after all five sessions in Farmingdale, New York.

EUROPE

﻿Player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs Tommy Fleetwood 4 4–1–0 0–1–0 2–0–0 2–0–0 Tyrrell Hatton 3.5 3–0–1 0–0–1 2–0–0 1–0–0 Rory McIlroy 3.5 3–1–1 0–1–0 2–0–0 1–0–1 Jon Rahm 3 3–2–0 0–1–0 2–0–0 1–1–0 Matt Fitzpatrick 2.5 2–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 1–0–0 Ludvig Åberg 2 2–2–0 1–0–0 1–1–0 0–1–0 Shane Lowry 2 1–0–2 0–0–1 0–0–0 1–0–1 Justin Rose 2 2–1–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 2–0–0 Viktor Hovland 1.5 1–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–0–0 Robert MacIntyre 1.5 1–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–0–0 Sepp Straka 1 1–2–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0 Rasmus Højgaard 0 0–2–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 0–1–0

UNITED STATES