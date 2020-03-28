SeniorStories: Celebrating those saying goodbye to college golf

The college-golf careers of many seniors around the country came to a sudden end on March 12 when the NCAA decided to cancel all remaining athletics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some seniors are considering returning to school for an extra year under a proposal currently under consideration by the NCAA, many will not.

GolfChannel.com will highlight some of these seniors and their stories. Check them out below, as they publish:

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Theegala's Pepperdine career may be over, but at least he and the Waves went out on top, albeit not how they had originally dreamed. Full story

Sam Humphreys, Missouri-Kansas City

Humphreys has endured one of the most challenging college careers ever, but the abrupt ending doesn't compare to the road he took to get there. Full story

Peter Kuest, BYU

The BYU senior notched 10 career victories in college, thanks to hard work and a little motivation from his dad. Full story