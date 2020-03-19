Social distancing, Part 3: Toilet paper, chipping drills and painting, oh my!

Welcome back to social distancing with the pros. This is our official, semi-regular look-in at how the game’s best are passing the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As long as the PGA Tour, LPGA and other tours have postponed or canceled events, we’ll be stalking them on social media to see what they’re up to while trying to stay healthy and happy.

Now for these new (and some weird) activities some pros have been up to during the Tour's break.

Ian Poulter is playing “keepy uppy” with a household item that is in very high demand right now - toilet paper. (By the way, if you’re reading this, don’t be the guy who hoards the toilet paper.)

Justin Thomas took his (very cute) dog, Franklin, for a walk where they spotted a cardboard cut out of a cow.

Jon Rahm announced he’d be taking back over his social media in order to “create some humorous content” and answer questions from fans.

Not much different in the Max Homa category, as he’s still roasting people’s swings on Twitter. But this is the “worst swing [he’s] seen so far," so, enjoy.

C.T. Pan is hitting golf balls into a net in his garage, his “new office.”

Padraig Harrington offers his followers an “advanced level chipping drill” on his porch.

Joost Luiten posted a video of him painting and helping his local golf club while it’s shut down. “If everybody helps each other in these difficult times we will come out of it strong and better,” he wrote.