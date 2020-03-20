Social distancing, Part 4: Beach yoga, tanning and dancing

Welcome back to social distancing with the pros. This is our official, semi-regular look-in at how the game’s best are passing the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As long as the PGA Tour, LPGA and other tours have postponed or canceled events, we’ll be stalking them on social media to see what they’re up to while trying to stay healthy and happy.

Check out Thursday’s edition of “Social distancing” …

Now for a look at pros lives off the course during the pandemic.

Tiger Woods announced his TGR Foundation is now providing free digital learning to kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Brooks Koepka donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nelly Korda soaked up some sun by the pool.

Sandra Gal did some intense yoga on the beach. “I feel like I could breathe here again,” she wrote on Twitter.

Georgia Hall apparently got super bored and tried her hand at a Tiktok dance.

If you’re tired of eating a PB&J sandwich and chips for every meal, like I am, check out these meat-smoking lessons with Ryan Palmer on Twitter.

Billy Hurley III provided his Twitter followers a rehab update and put his daughter to work with his iPhone camera.