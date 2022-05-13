×

Tiger Woods listed on pre-championship interview list for Tuesday at PGA

Phil Mickelson won’t defend his PGA Championship title, but it appears Tiger Woods will be competing for his fifth Wanamaker Trophy.

Woods was listed on the pre-championship interview schedule for 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The indication is that Woods will compete in his second major championship since nearly losing his right leg in a single-automobile crash in February 2021.

Woods made his official return to competition in April at the Masters. After opening in 1-under 71, he shot 74-78-78 to finish in 47th place.

Woods has presser scheduled at Southern Hills

Woods played Southern Hills, site of this year’s PGA, on April 28, using director of golf Cary Cozby as his caddie. The 18-hole practice round attracted significant attention, including news helicopters.

Southern Hills is also site of Woods’ 2007 PGA Championship victory, his most recent in this major. Additionally, he won in 1999, 2000 and 2006.

Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion at age 50 in last year's PGA, will not compete this year, the PGA of America announced on Friday.

