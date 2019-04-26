Tiger Woods will not play in next week's Wells Fargo Championship, according Charlotte, N.C. sports radio station WFNZ.

Woods had until 5 p.m. ET Friday to commit to the tournament.

An appearance at Quail Hollow seemed a natural fit in the event he was looking to make a competitive start between the Masters and the PGA Championship. Woods won the event in 2007 and made his return to the Charlotte stop last May after a six-year absence, finishing tied for 55th.

But it now appears he will go straight from Augusta National to Bethpage Black, where he'll begin the hunt for major No. 16.

Woods has kept a low profile since his Masters victory, eschewing a media tour. In an interview with GolfTV released Thursday, he said he's spent his time enjoying dinners with friends, taking his kids to and from school, and otherwise not doing "very much." GolfTV also tweeted out video on Friday of Woods playing.

In two major appearances on the Black Course, both in the U.S. Open, Woods won in 2002 and finished tied for sixth in 2009.

Th 81-time PGA Tour winner did make another bit of scheduling news this week, announcing his commitment to play in the Tour's first official event in Japan, the Zozo Championship, this October.