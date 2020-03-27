U.S. Open reportedly to be postponed, though USGA says no decision yet

The U.S. Open will become the third major championship to be postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a New York Post report late Thursday night.

Sources told the Post that the USGA informed Winged Foot that the tournament will not be played in June, although a spokeswoman for the association said the championship is still scheduled to be played June 18-21.

“No decisions have been made regarding the 2020 U.S. Open at this point, and no announcements are planned for today,” said Beth Major, the USGA’s senior director of championship communications.

Tournament preparations at Winged Foot were halted last week and the club was closed when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order suspending all non-essential work in the state, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

According to the report, the current plan is for the championship to be played at Winged Foot later this summer.

The PGA Championship and Masters have already been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Open Championship in July at Royal St. George’s remains on schedule.