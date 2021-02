The European Tour has multiple times give pros 500 balls to make an ace.

Edoardo Molinari could not.

Brandon Stone could not.

Andy Sullivan could ... yes, he could. And the reaction was magnificent.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy weren't offered 500 balls, but given 50 chances to make a hole-in-one from 148 yards earlier this year in Abu Dhabi. You can watch below to see how it played out.