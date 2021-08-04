WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: Brooks Koepka favored to win again in Memphis

Fresh off last week's Olympic men's golf competition, 48 of the world's top 50 golfers will be part of a loaded 66-player field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Elvis' hometown. 

Brooks Koepka, the tournament's inaugural winner in '19, is the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite at +1100. Koepka is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200) who snagged a T-4 finish in Japan last week. 

Xander Schauffele, who returns to his homeland for the first time as an Olympic gold medalist, is tied with Jordan Spieth for the field's third-best odds at +1400. Dustin Johnson is a solo fourth (+1800) looking for his first win since last November's Masters. 

Full-field tee times from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Schauffele's Olympic teammate and last year's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion Justin Thomas is listed at +2000 with Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. 

Bryson DeChambeau is +2800 for the first time back since his COVID-19 diagnosis and his turbulent Open Championship. Phil Mickelson, who hasn't finished better than T-61 since his PGA Championship triumph, is near the bottom of the field at +10000. 

Here are notable odds via PointsBet. 

+1100: Brooks Koepka

+1200+ Collin Morikawa

+1400 Jordan Spieth

+1400: Xander Schauffele

+1400: Dustin Johnson

+1800: Daniel Berger

+2000: Justin Thomas

+2000: Louis Oosthuizen

+2000: Rory McIlroy

+2000: Viktor Hovland

+2000: Patrick Cantlay

+2500: Bryson DeChambeau

+2800: Hideki Matsuyama

+2800: Paul Casey

+2800: Matthew Fitzpatrick

+3000: Scottie Scheffler

+3000: Abraham Ancer

+4000: Cameron Smith

+4000: Corey Conners

+4000: Harris English

+4000: Joaquin Niemann

+4000: Patrick Reed

+4000: Tony Finau

+4000: Webb Simpson

+4000: Jason Kokrak

+5000: Shane Lowry

+5000: Tommy Fleetwood

+5000: Tyrrell Hatton

+5000: Will Zalatoris

+5000: Adam Scott

The field's full odds can be viewed here.

