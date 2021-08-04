WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: Brooks Koepka favored to win again in Memphis

Fresh off last week's Olympic men's golf competition, 48 of the world's top 50 golfers will be part of a loaded 66-player field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Elvis' hometown.
Brooks Koepka, the tournament's inaugural winner in '19, is the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite at +1100. Koepka is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200) who snagged a T-4 finish in Japan last week.
Xander Schauffele, who returns to his homeland for the first time as an Olympic gold medalist, is tied with Jordan Spieth for the field's third-best odds at +1400. Dustin Johnson is a solo fourth (+1800) looking for his first win since last November's Masters.
Full-field tee times from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Schauffele's Olympic teammate and last year's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion Justin Thomas is listed at +2000 with Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.
Bryson DeChambeau is +2800 for the first time back since his COVID-19 diagnosis and his turbulent Open Championship. Phil Mickelson, who hasn't finished better than T-61 since his PGA Championship triumph, is near the bottom of the field at +10000.
Here are notable odds via PointsBet.
+1100: Brooks Koepka
+1200+ Collin Morikawa
+1400 Jordan Spieth
+1400: Xander Schauffele
+1400: Dustin Johnson
+1800: Daniel Berger
+2000: Justin Thomas
+2000: Louis Oosthuizen
+2000: Rory McIlroy
+2000: Viktor Hovland
+2000: Patrick Cantlay
+2500: Bryson DeChambeau
+2800: Hideki Matsuyama
+2800: Paul Casey
+2800: Matthew Fitzpatrick
+3000: Scottie Scheffler
+3000: Abraham Ancer
+4000: Cameron Smith
+4000: Corey Conners
+4000: Harris English
+4000: Joaquin Niemann
+4000: Patrick Reed
+4000: Tony Finau
+4000: Webb Simpson
+4000: Jason Kokrak
+5000: Shane Lowry
+5000: Tommy Fleetwood
+5000: Tyrrell Hatton
+5000: Will Zalatoris
+5000: Adam Scott
The field's full odds can be viewed here.