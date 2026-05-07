PGA Championship: Facts, figures and storylines for second major of 2026

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The 108th edition of the PGA Championship takes place at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17.

Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his championship, while Rory McIlory looks to start off 2026 with back-to-back major wins.

Also on the line is Jordan Spieth’s career Grand Slam, with the 32-year-old Texan still looking for the Wanamaker Trophy to complete his collection.

With Scheffler, Spieth and McIlroy looking add to their historic resumes, let’s take a look back at the traditions and tournaments that make Aronimink the ideal site for a major.

Here are some facts and figures to know about the host of this year’s PGA Championship.

Who designed Aronimink Golf Club?

Donald Ross designed the course in 1926, opening it two years later.

When did Aronimink last host a major championship?

Gary Player won by one shot over Bob Goalby for his first PGA Championship in 1962.

How long is Aronimink?

The course is 7,394 yards. It has gained 114 yards since hosting the 2018 BMW Championship (more on who won that tournament in a bit).

What is par at the 2026 PGA Championship?

70,

How much money does PGA Championship winner receive?

The total size of the purse for the 2026 PGA Championship has yet to be unveiled by the PGA of America. The 2025 edition at Quail Hollow played for $19 million, with Scheffler banking $3.42 million in his winner’s share.

What is the size of the PGA Championship field this year?

156 players (20 PGA professionals).

PGA Championship 2026 field: Who is playing at Aronimink Golf Club Here’s a look at the players who are competing in the season’s second major of the season and how they qualified for Aronimink Golf Club.

What players have previously won at Aronimink?

Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship) is one of two players in the 2026 field with a previous victory at Aronimink. The 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain won the 2018 BMW Championship over XX

Justin Rose also won at Aronimink when the club hosted the 2010 AT&T National.

What’s at stake for Scheffler?

Scheffler lost a five-shot lead on the front nine last year, and wound up winning by five shots by closing with an even-par 71.

The two-time Masters champion became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win his first three majors by three shots or more.

He looks to become the first back-to-back winner since Brooks Koepka repeated in 2018 and 2019, while thwarting McIlroy’s attempt at a calendar grand slam.

What’s at stake for McIlroy?

The back-to-back Masters champion can become the fifth player since 1960 — and the first since Spieth in 2015 — to win the first two majors of the year. It would put him in line to compete for the aforementioned calendar slam.

McIlroy is also playing for European pride (more on this in a second).

‘Lot of my career left': Relaxed Rory McIlroy says he’s more motivated than ever after Masters repeat Rory McIlroy says he feels more motivated than ever as he prepares for a major stretch of tournaments that includes the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

What’s at stake for Spieth?

The career Grand Slam, of course. Spieth tries for the 10th time to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Of the six men with all four majors, none got the final leg at the PGA Championship.

When was the last time a non-American won the PGA Championship?

Americans have won the PGA Championship the last 10 times, the longest such streak of any major.

How to watch the PGA Championship?

ESPN will handle a lot of the TV and streaming coverage at Aronimink. (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).