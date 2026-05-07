European players don white and navy to honor 15th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros’ death

White on top, navy down below.

Seve Ballesteros’ impact on the European golf community was felt — and well represented — during Thursday’s opening round of the Truist Championship.

More than a half-dozen European-born players wore Ballesteros’ signature white-and-navy combination around Quail Hollow Club on the 15th anniversary of his death. Those players included Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Reitan.

Truist Championship - Rd 2 Watch the second round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Reitan, who finished T-2 two weeks ago in New Orleans, has been the one propelled the most by the color scheme so far. He sits inside the top 10 of the leaderboard, three shots off leader Sungjae Im at 3 under with three holes left in his first round.

Ballesteros, a five-time major winner, died May 7, 2011, in his native Spain at the age of 54. He’s credited with the resurgence in European golf, contributing to five Ryder Cup victories as a player and captain.

An honour to honour Seve alongside Rors today…. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/i4POCxBPME — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 7, 2026

The 72-player, no-cut signature event does not include a Spanish player in its field.

Team Europe is currently seeking a three-peat at Adare Manor in September 2027.