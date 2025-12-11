‘12 Days of Scottie presented by Optum’ offers full final rounds of Scheffler’s wins

Scottie Scheffler has 19 PGA Tour wins, and fans can watch full final-round action of them all this holiday season.

That includes both Masters triumphs, this year’s PGA and Open championships, and, as extra stocking stuffers, his gold-medal performance at the 2024 Olympics and a pair of Hero World Challenge victories.

Golf Channel’s “12 Days of Scottie presented by Optum” begins Dec. 22 and runs through the start of the new year. Here’s a look at the programming schedule (click on the tournament to read recaps from each victory):