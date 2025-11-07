After playing fourth hole in combined 11 over in 2 days, Camilo Villegas WDs from Cabo

It’s been a tough season for Camilo Villegas.

The 43-year-old Villegas, who won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, has still only cracked the top 30 once in 25 starts, his lone top-10 finish coming at the American Express, where he tied for seventh, in January.

And he’s now withdrawn from two straight tournaments, following an early exit from the Bank of Utah Championship two weeks ago with a second WD in a row Friday at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico.

No reason was provided by the PGA Tour’s official communications account on X.

Camilo Villegas WD during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 7, 2025

Villegas carded 7-over 70 in Thursday’s opening round, making an eagle but also two double bogeys and a quintuple-bogey 9 on the par-4 fourth hole at Diamante’s El Cardonal course. A day later, Villegas only managed to complete five holes. He birdied Nos. 1 and 2 to start his day before recording a sextuple-bogey 10 on No. 4.

To do the math, Villegas played the fourth hole in a combined 11 over in two days.

With just two events left in the fall, Villegas is projected to drop to No. 166 in the FedExCup. He’s only got past champion’s status to lean back on next season.

Villegas was the chairman of the Player Advisory Council this year while starting his three-year stint on the PGA Tour’s policy board as a player director through 2027.