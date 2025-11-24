Final FedExCup Fall standings – and what they mean

With the RSM Classic in the books, that concludes the PGA Tour’s 2025 FedExCup Fall.

Here is a look at the final standings – and what they mean:

NOS. 51-60

What they get: Fully exempt, plus starts in The Players and the first two signature events of 2026.

51. Sami Valimaki, 1,257

52. Max Greyserman, 1,160

53. Garrick Higgo, 1,020

54. Rico Hoey, 999

55. Nico Echavarria, 995

56. Aldrich Potgieter, 983

57. Chris Kirk, 975

58. Aaron Rai, 957

59. Min Woo Lee, 932

60. Max McGreevy, 928

NOS. 61-100

What they get: Fully exempt, plus The Players

61. Jordan Spieth, 927

62. Patrick Rodgers, 925

63. Jake Knapp, 889

64. Kevin Yu, 887

65. Wyndham Clark, 884

66. Matti Schmid, 847

67. Joe Highsmith, 846

68. Stephan Jaeger, 837

69. Adam Schenk, 830

70. Michael Thorbjornsen, 828

71. Emiliano Grillo, 825

72. Mackenzie Hughes, 819

73. Steven Fisk, 802

74. Alex Smalley, 787

75. Vince Whaley, 779

76. Eric Cole, 762

77. Byeong Hun An, 758

78. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 751

79. Davis Riley, 744

80. Davis Thompson, 722

81. Matt McCarty, 719

82. Keith Mitchell, 714

83. Tony Finau, 706

84. Rasmus Højgaard, 699

85. Mac Meissner, 662

86. Cam Davis, 656

87. Erik van Rooyen, 656

88. Nicolai Højgaard, 650

89. William Mouw, 644

90. Gary Woodland, 642

91. Kevin Roy, 640

92. Mark Hubbard, 617

93. Chad Ramey, 613

94. Chandler Phillips, 605

95. Ryo Hisatsune, 590

96. Thorbjørn Olesen, 566

97. Danny Walker, 564

98. Michael Brennan, 557

99. Takumi Kanaya, 548

100. Karl Vilips, 547

NOS. 101-110

What they get: Conditional status, though this category does not reshuffle and is prioritized above categories such as major medical extension and 300 career cuts made. This group should get into most open-field events.

101. Lee Hodges, 545

102. Ricky Castillo, 537

103. Matt Wallace, 534

104. Beau Hossler, 532

105. Max Homa, 531

106. Isaiah Salinda, 506

107. David Lipsky, 500

108. Tom Kim, 499

109. Patrick Fishburn, 497

110. Pierceson Coody, 483

NOS. 111-125

What they get: Conditional status, and subject to reshuffles within this category. This group should also get plenty of open-field starts, especially considering Homa and Kim above, and Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, Austin Eckroat and Matt Kuchar below, are either fully exempt for 2026 or have another means of higher priority.

111. Jesper Svensson, 482

112. Adam Scott, 480

113. Doug Ghim, 479

114. Andrew Putnam, 473

115. Kris Ventura, 472

116. Billy Horschel, 468

117. Seamus Power, 466

118. Matt Kuchar, 464

119. Austin Eckroat, 461

120. Justin Lower, 453

121. Taylor Moore, 453

122. Joel Dahmen, 449

123. Sam Ryder, 448

124. Jackson Suber, 443

125. Lanto Griffin, 424

NOS. 126-150

What they get: Conditional status, though they’ll likely focus on Korn Ferry Tour.

126. Brandt Snedeker, 415

127. Frankie Capan III, 411

128. Alex Noren, 411

129. Carson Young, 401

130. Chan Kim, 387

131. Hayden Springer, 384

132. Harry Higgs, 374

133. Henrik Norlander, 357

134. Nick Dunlap, 348

135. Jeremy Paul, 348

136. Greyson Sigg, 341

137. Alejandro Tosti, 333

138. Taylor Montgomery, 331

139. Adam Hadwin, 331

140. Ben Silverman, 323

141. Zach Johnson, 322

142. Noah Goodwin, 314

143. Paul Peterson, 305

144. Zac Blair, 302

145. Ben Kohles, 296

146. Sahith Theegala, 295

147. Cameron Champ, 280

148. David Skinns, 273

149. Will Gordon, 257

150. Trey Mullinax, 254

NOS. 151-200

What they get: Conditional Korn Ferry Tour status, and subject to first reshuffle. New next year, Nos. 151-175 will be prioritized ahead of Q-School finishers after the top 25 and ties and within the top 40 and ties, while the rest of this group will slot after.

151. Thomas Rosenmueller, 250

152. John Pak, 249

153. Will Zalatoris, 249

154. Brice Garnett, 248

155. Camilo Villegas, 246

156. Antoine Rozner, 241

157. Quade Cummins, 239

158. Charley Hoffman, 231

159. Niklas Norgaard, 229

160. Luke List, 225

161. Trevor Cone, 218

162. Nate Lashley, 217

163. Thriston Lawrence, 214

164. Joseph Bramlett, 208

165. Will Chandler, 204

166. Matteo Manassero, 203

167. Adam Svensson, 201

168. Dylan Wu, 175

169. Danny Willett, 173

170. Hayden Buckley, 170

171. Matthieu Pavon, 169

172. Webb Simpson, 160

173. Rikuya Hoshino, 156

174. Taylor Dickson, 150

175. Nick Hardy, 145

176. David Ford, 145

177. Braden Thornberry, 141

178. Jonathan Byrd, 140

179. Ben Martin, 139

180. Patton Kizzire, 134

181. Matthew Riedel, 123

182. Kevin Velo, 110

183. Matt NeSmith, 105

184. Mason Andersen, 100

185. Francesco Molinari, 96

186. Trace Crowe, 93

187. Cristobal Del Solar, 88

188. Peter Malnati, 85

189. Luke Clanton, 80

190. Kevin Streelman, 75

191. K.H. Lee, 71

192. Ryan Palmer, 69

193. Rafael Campos, 67

194. Kevin Kisner, 67

195. Martin Laird, 67

196. Aaron Baddeley, 64

197. Austin Cook, 64

198. Vincent Norrman, 63

199. Kaito Onishi, 58

200. C.T. Pan, 55

THE REST

201. Scott Piercy, 53

202. Chesson Hadley, 53

203. Gordon Sargent, 49

204. Harrison Endycott, 45

205. James Hahn, 40

206. Tim Widing, 36

207. Troy Merritt, 33

208. Wesley Bryan, 31

209. Jason Dufner, 25

210. Nick Watney, 23

211. Tyler Duncan, 22

212. Robby Shelton, 21

213. Vince Covello, 21

214. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, 18

215. Dylan Frittelli, 17

216. Anders Albertson, 17

217. S.H. Kim, 17

218. Chez Reavie, 15

219. Kevin Tway, 14

220. Tom McKibbin, 13

221. George McNeill, 13

222. Justin Leonard, 9

223. Paul Waring, 9

224. Tommy Gainey, 8

225. Luke Donald, 8

226. Aaron Wise, 6

227. Carl Yuan, 6

228. Brendon Todd, 4

229. Satoshi Kodaira, 4

230. Kevin Chappell, 3

230. Padraig Harrington, 3

232. Brandon Wu, 3

233. Cody Gribble, 3

234. Bill Haas, 2

235. Russell Knox, 2

236. Brian Stuard, 2

Notes:

• The top 40 available applicants below the 100th position on the final 2025 FedExCup Fall points list, to a floor of 200th position, will qualify for the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School.

• All players who have earned exempt status on the PGA Tour will receive exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the year following the loss of their PGA Tour eligibility.