Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch

Foursomes (alternate shot) is the format for Day 2 of the Grant Thornton Invitational. The event features 16 two-player teams, comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.

Charley Hull and Michael Brennan shot a tournament-record, 17-under 55 Friday in the scramble format, and were quickly matched by Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 2 p.m. EST Saturday with NBC picking up at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings: