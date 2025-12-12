Skip navigation
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch

  
Published December 12, 2025 04:20 PM
Foursomes (alternate shot) is the format for Day 2 of the Grant Thornton Invitational. The event features 16 two-player teams, comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.

Charley Hull and Michael Brennan shot a tournament-record, 17-under 55 Friday in the scramble format, and were quickly matched by Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 2 p.m. EST Saturday with NBC picking up at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings:

Time
TeePlayers
11:00 AM
EST		1

Woad / Clanton

Khang / Mitchell

11:12 AM
EST		1

Stark / Shipley

Korda / Cauley

11:24 AM
EST		1

Henderson / Conners

Vu / Finau

11:36 AM
EST		1

Ko / Day

Lee / Horschel

11:48 AM
EST		1

Tavatanakit / Knapp

Yin / Hoge

12:00 PM
EST		1

Kupcho / Gotterup

Korda / McCarthy

12:12 PM
EST		1

Coughlin / Novak

Zhang / Kim

12:24 PM
EST		1

Hull / Brennan

Thompson / Clark