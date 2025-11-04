LIV abandons 54-hole format in favor of 72-hole tournaments

The “LIV” format is no more.

The league announced Tuesday that, beginning next year, it is moving away from its 54-hole format in favor of a traditional, 72-hole tournament.

Each regular-season event will now be 72 holes of stroke play, with the individual and team components continuing to play out concurrently with the shotgun-start format.

The league said in a press release that most tournaments will be played in the Thursday-Sunday window. It was not immediately clear whether there will be a halfway cut.

This move by LIV is likely part of a larger strategy by the league in its bid to finally earn points through the Official World Golf Ranking. Though the 54-hole competition was not viewed as a deal-breaker by OWGR officials, the decision to go to 72 holes puts the circuit more in line with the other established tours.

Jon Rahm, the two-time LIV individual season-long champion, has been a proponent of the move to 72 holes since he jumped to the league in late 2023. The 54-hole concept, which former LIV CEO Greg Norman described as revolutionary, and built on speed and urgency, was typically cited among skeptics when trying to delegitimize the results.

“This is a win for the league and the players,” Rahm said. “We are competitors to the core, and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft. Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Earlier this week, LIV announced that the top two finishers at the promotions event in January, to be held at Black Diamond Ranch in Florida, will earn spots for the 2026 LIV season, as well as the top two in the Asian Tour’s International Series standings.