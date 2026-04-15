RBC Heritage 2026: Odds, favorites for Harbour Town

Harbour Town Golf Links is preparing to host the RBC Heritage, the fourth signature event of the PGA Tour’s 2026 season.

The course, which is located on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, invites a select, 82-player field to conquer its narrow fairways and fast greens as it competes for a $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, has signed up coming off a second-place finish at Augusta. Two-time defending Masters winner Rory McIlroy is passing on the event. And speaking of repeats, reigning champion Justin Thomas looks to make it back-to-back in the Palmetto State.

Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers see things heading into Thursday’s opening round.

RBC Heritage odds (as of Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+365)

Xander Schauffele (+1500)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1700)

Cameron Young (+1750)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)

Russell Henley (+1800)

Ludvig Åberg (+2100)

Collin Morikawa (+2350)

Patrick Cantlay (+2500)

Si Woo Kim (+2800)

Robert MacIntyre (+2900)

Jordan Spieth (+3000)

Viktor Hovland (+3400)

Sam Burns (+3500)

Jake Knapp (+3800)

Maverick McNealy (+3800)

Justin Thomas (+4000)



RBC Heritage winner prediction

While names like Spieth and Kim have gotten popular during the early-to-midweek, there’s one player who’s gone in the other direction in the market and that’s Jake Knapp, who opened +3000 in this market after the Masters on Sunday night and has ballooned to +3800 as of this posting.

We’ll gladly take the value for someone with five top-10 finishes this season, including the first two signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. The negative attitude toward Knapp in the market is based solely on course history here, which is admittedly limited. It’s ignoring peak recent form though, and that’s why we’re circling Knapp on our card amongst a slew of over-priced favorites.

Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston Jake Knapp comes up just short on a birdie attempt that would have secured the course and tournament record (61) at the Texas Children's Houston Open

Best long shot to win at Harbour Town

Chris Gotterup at +5300 just has to be test driven at this number. There’s a case to fade him after his debut at the Masters but golf is a young man’s game and we do not see wear and tear as reason to hit the pause button on the world’s No. 11-ranked player in the midst of a career breakout year.

And just because we’re feeling generous — and because the first two picks largely bucked course history and course fit — we’ll give you a “super longshot” and that is last year’s runner-up Andrew Novak at +14000.

Novak knows he can hang with names like Scheffler and Fleetwood on Sunday at a signature event. How? Because he did it last year.

RBC Heritage first-round leader

Xander Schauffele is getting too much added to his line here at +2500 compared to if you play him as a winner, otherwise he’d probably be in the above section instead of Knapp.

The 10-time Tour winner has been ridiculous over the last three months since seeing his cut streak broken at Torrey Pines.

Best market this week is in end of Round 1 T-10 finish market where Matt Fitzpatrick is a generous +280 and Jordan Spieth is an eye-popping +345. These guys have owned this course and these numbers are inefficient considering that dominance.

Jordan Spieth needs to qualify for U.S. Open; Masters finish helps Spieth’s 10-year exemption from winning at Chambers Bay ran out last year. He is not yet exempt into the U.S. Open.

Best bets for Harbour Town

Top-20 including ties has two names at plus-money that are sure-fire plays, not based on how they played last week at Augusta but rather how they looked going into it.

Min Woo Lee is +138 to finish tied inside the top 20 and Nicolai Højgaard is a whopping +194.

Højgaard is making his course debut so is being completely ignored despite three top-10 finishes in 2026 and a game that seems to be primed to win for the first time on Tour sooner rather than later.

Lee is also a three-time top-10 finisher this season, with a T-2 at Pebble and a T-3 at Houston. He’s being faded based on Augusta, unfairly. Everything prior to the year’s first major showed Lee on the brink of winning his second time on Tour.