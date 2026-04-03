Valero Texas Open to resume after 45-minute lightning suspension

Lightning impacted the end of the second round at TPC San Antonio with the horn blowing on the Valero Texas Open shortly after 5:45 p.m. local time. Play was set to resume after a 45-minute delay.

Robert MacIntyre sits in the clubhouse with a comfortable, four-stroke lead on the field.

Round 3 start times have already been moved up on Saturday, with the PGA Tour wanting play to be completed before potential storms arrive at 4 p.m. locally.

Eight players sit on the projected cut at 2 under. One of those players is Jordan Spieth who is in the clubhouse as well after a pair of 71s.

First round leader Mark Hubbard is also at 2 under after shooting 5-over 77.