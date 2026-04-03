Valero Texas Open to resume after 45-minute lightning suspension
Published April 3, 2026 07:01 PM
MacIntyre after Round 2 in Texas: 'A great day's work'
Robert MacIntyre recaps his 8-under second round with Todd Lewis at the Valero Texas Open.
Lightning impacted the end of the second round at TPC San Antonio with the horn blowing on the Valero Texas Open shortly after 5:45 p.m. local time. Play was set to resume after a 45-minute delay.
Robert MacIntyre sits in the clubhouse with a comfortable, four-stroke lead on the field.
Round 3 start times have already been moved up on Saturday, with the PGA Tour wanting play to be completed before potential storms arrive at 4 p.m. locally.
Eight players sit on the projected cut at 2 under. One of those players is Jordan Spieth who is in the clubhouse as well after a pair of 71s.
First round leader Mark Hubbard is also at 2 under after shooting 5-over 77.