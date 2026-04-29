Scottie Scheffler believes these 3 traits makes Jim Furyk ideal Ryder Cup captain

Count Scottie Scheffler among those supporting Jim Furyk’s recent nod as Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 U.S. team.

Scheffler told reporters ahead of this week’s Cadillac Championship that he was not asked to give input on Furyk or any captain nominee and that he found out the news at the same time as fans and the media did.

“Would I like to have input? If they want me to have input, then I can have input,” said Scheffler on Wednesday, looking for Ryder Cup redemption after a pair of losses in 2023 and 2025.

“The PGA of America runs the Ryder Cup, and it’s not the PGA TOUR, it’s not the players, it’s the PGA of America, it’s not us,” he added. “If they want my opinion, they got my phone number, I’m sure. I had to fill out a bunch of forms to play in the tournament.”

Despite that somewhat terse response, Scheffler was unequivocal when encouraging about playing for Furyk on previous Presidents Cup teams.

He highlighted Furyk’s organizational skills, experience leading across different team events and an understanding and grasp of the game that none of Scheffler’s peers have as three factors on why he thinks it’ll yield success at Adare Manor when the Americans travel to take on Luke Donald’s European team in 17 months.

“With Jim you just have so much experience across so many team events whether it’s playing or being a captain,” Scheffler said. “The guy’s been on those teams for seems like for forever. ... He brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the table. He has a way that he likes to do things and he’s very experienced and in that role and I think he’s going to do a great job.”

Scheffler, who is 3-6-3 across three Ryder Cup appearances, has voiced disappointment before when talking about a national team competition record that is 6-11-4 including Presidents Cups.

He helped the U.S. lift its last Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, besting Jon Rahm in perhaps his most notable national performance.

The 20-time PGA Tour winner looks for his second win of the 2026 season in Miami this week. He’s finished second in both of his last performance at Augusta and Harbour Town.

“Sometimes in golf it’s a hard sport — sometimes the bounces go your way and other times they don’t go your way and that’s not necessarily the whole gist of it,” Scheffler said. “But sometimes you’re able to build some positive momentum, and I think at times in my career I’ve been able to really feed off of that. So any time you have success out here I think I can take a lot of positives from it and then when you feel like when you’re in a good spot with your game and you’re seeing the right shots like sometimes it doesn’t feel that difficult. Then some days you’re a little bit off and it seems impossible.