Scottie Scheffler comes up short at WM Phoenix Open despite seven-birdie Sunday

Seven straight top-five finishes, 17 straight in the top 10.

Scottie Scheffler’s game remains red-hot even if he fell short of claiming his third WM Phoenix Open title this weekend at TPC Scottsdale.

Scheffler finished T-3 after shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64 on Sunday.

There was a moment that everyone on the course — both players and fans alike — thought Scheffler could actualize the “special round” he spoke of Saturday afternoon, and not just challenge for the lead but seize it all together. He made three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15, including a 72-foot putt from off the green at the 14th.

Needing to birdie in to have a chance, Scheffler finished par-birdie-par and missed out on a playoff by two strokes. Chris Gotterup eventually won the playoff over Hideki Matsuyama, for his second win on Tour of 2026.

Not bad for a guy who finished with a rare 2-over 73 on Thursday and entered Friday with fears of missing his first cut since August 2022.

Those fears were quickly alleviated with a bogey-free 65 in Round 2.

“Only one round where I didn’t have my best stuff,” he told reporters Sunday afternoon. “If I get in the house the first day with a couple under par it’s a little different story today.”

Scheffler said he was proud of the fight he showed this week, especially with his closing 64 that applied pressure to everyone in contention on the course.

“Proud of how I played today and looking forward to getting some rest tomorrow and then getting ready for next week [at Pebble Beach],” he said.

Scheffler will be the top player among many top players in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Tour’s first signature event of the season.