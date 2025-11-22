Skip navigation
The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch

  
Published November 22, 2025 05:00 PM
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
November 21, 2025 06:05 PM
Rex Hoggard reports on the fates of some FedEx Top 100 bubble players fighting for a chance to play in all full-field PGA Tour events next year, including those that will fall short of the goal.

The PGA Tour season concludes Sunday on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The final round of The RSM Classic wraps both the fall schedule and all official Tour events for 2025.

The top 100 in FedExCup points will earn Tour cards for next season while the RSM champ will get two years of exempt status and over $1 million.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings at on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club:

Time
TeePlayers
8:55 AM
EST		1

Quade Cummins

Vince Whaley

Jackson Suber

8:55 AM
EST		10

Ben Kohles

Michael Brennan

Chris Kirk

9:06 AM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Sam Stevens

Niklas Norgaard

9:06 AM
EST		10

Alex Smalley

Sam Ryder

Harris English

9:17 AM
EST		1

Greyson Sigg

Harrison Endycott

Ryan Palmer

9:17 AM
EST		10

Byeong Hun An

Trey Mullinax

Patrick Fishburn

9:28 AM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Doc Redman

Hayden Buckley

9:28 AM
EST		10

Chan Kim

Chad Ramey

Henrik Norlander

9:39 AM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Webb Simpson

Troy Merritt

9:39 AM
EST		10

Ben Silverman

Karl Vilips

Matthew Riedel

9:50 AM
EST		1

Andrew Putnam

Ricky Castillo

Jonathan Byrd

9:50 AM
EST		10

Adam Hadwin

Mackenzie Hughes

Ben Martin

10:01 AM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Rico Hoey

Antoine Rozner

10:01 AM
EST		10

Matt Wallace

Thomas Rosenmueller

Chez Reavie

10:12 AM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Davis Thompson

Mac Meissner

10:12 AM
EST		10

Matt Kuchar

Pierceson Coody

Brandt Snedeker

10:23 AM
EST		1

William Mouw

Doug Ghim

Nico Echavarria

10:23 AM
EST

10

James Hahn

Matthieu Pavon

Daniel Berger

10:34 AM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Max McGreevy

Eric Cole

10:34 AM
EST		10

Beau Hossler

Brice Garnett

Austin Eckroat

10:45 AM
EST		1

John Pak

Si Woo Kim

Seamus Power

10:45 AM
EST		10

Kris Ventura

Brendan Valdes

10:56 AM
EST		1

Zac Blair

Johnny Keefer

Andrew Novak

10:56 AM
EST		10

Davis Riley

Jesper Svensson

11:07 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Michael Thorbjornsen

Patrick Rodgers