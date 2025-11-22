The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch

The PGA Tour season concludes Sunday on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The final round of The RSM Classic wraps both the fall schedule and all official Tour events for 2025.

The top 100 in FedExCup points will earn Tour cards for next season while the RSM champ will get two years of exempt status and over $1 million.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings at on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club: