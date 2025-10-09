Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2

October 8, 2025 09:16 PM
Watch highlights from the second day of the NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Latest Clips

05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
07:39
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1