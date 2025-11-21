Anthony Kim remains in contention as he chases LIV players at Saudi International

Anthony Kim needs a win — and a little help — in order to play his way back onto the LIV Golf circuit. He’s got one round remaining to do his part.

Kim followed his second-round 64 with a 69 Friday at the PIF Saudi International. He stands at 13 under, four off the lead and chasing a host of LIV players with one round remaining.

This is the final leg of the Asian Tour’s International Series, in which the top two in points will earn 2026 LIV status. Kim was relegated from the league after two years playing as a wildcard. He’s made four of five cuts recently on the Asian Tour but sits 127th in points.

Thus, it’s all or nothing in the final round.

LIV’s Dean Burmester and Caleb Surratt share the lead at Riyadh Golf Club at 17 under. Josele Ballester is one back, with Kim tied for fourth, four back, alongside Richard Bland, and Adrian Meronk.