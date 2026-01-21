Skip navigation
KFT Highlights: 2026 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round
January 21, 2026 06:10 PM
American Ian Holt held on to a one-stroke lead to win the 2026 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Latest Clips
05:10
Scott: PGA Tour, Saudi PIF ‘incompatible at the moment’
12:13
What’s new with Titleist balls in 2026? It’s a lot
01:59
‘Brain Trust’ revolutionizing Bridgestone ball
07:40
Megatron talks neuroscience, golf and was it a catch?
04:07
Bob Does Sports shows off Breezy collection
05:06
Men’s apparel: Hoodies, hats and Sun Day Red
11:25
Callaway touts Quantum clubs, hyped for the future
06:44
McIlroy sends strong message to Hatton and Rahm
02:36
FootJoy’s updated Pro/SL built for comfort and durability
03:33
Scheffler begins 2026 at AmEx: ‘You can always get a little better’
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
03:52
SuperStroke powers with Lamkin to create new line of grips
03:10
Takomo making noise with new irons and influencers
03:23
XXIO ‘making it easy’ for women and seniors
02:55
Mizuno showcasing new JPX One driver at PGA Show
06:49
Scheffler fine-tuning new driver for season debut at AmEx
09:35
The business side of LIV Golf’s future
02:45
Nine best shots of the week and Spieth goes full Elvis
04:42
Lowry, McIlroy stay in Dubai after frustrating finishes
08:41
The dominos continue to fall after Koepka news
05:49
LIV Golf’s reaction to Koepka rejoining PGA Tour
08:17
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
03:13
MacIntyre says this Round 2 moment cost him shot at Sony Open
05:59
Rodgers earns another top-3 in bid for first Tour win
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
11:26
‘Nothing compares to this': Elvira celebrates Dubai win
11:17
Pulcini wins Latin America Am, earns Masters, Open spots
02:59
Rory rues final round slow start in Dubai
09:55
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
