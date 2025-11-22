CME Group Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

The LPGA season comes to an official end Sunday in Naples, Florida, with someone claiming a $4 million first-place prize.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is the front-runner to, again, win the CME Group Tour Championship. The defending champ leads by six shots over Nelly Korda and Pajaree Anannarukarn entering the final round.

NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app will showcase the conclusion at Tiburon Golf Club, beginning at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings: