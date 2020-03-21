Social distancing, Part 5: Simulators, exercise and creative practice

Welcome back to social distancing with the pros. This is our official, semi-regular look-in at how the game’s best are passing the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As long as the PGA Tour, LPGA and other tours have postponed or canceled events, we’ll be stalking them on social media to see what they’re up to while trying to stay healthy and happy.

Check out the latest edition of “Social distancing” …

We haven't seen Tiger Woods since his dead-last finish at Riviera over a month ago. But he's practicing golf along with his social distancing while getting some work in at an indoor simulator. This down time serves Woods well who had been continuously dealing with back pain in the weeks after pulling double duty at the Genesis Invitational.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is staying fit and getting swole in the gym during his quarantine time.

The current world No. 1 was in the process of defending his title at the Players Championship last week when the tournament was canceled. Since then, the PGA Tour has canceled events through the Byron Nelson in May, while the PGA Championship has been postponed.

If you're like Keith Mitchell and are in need of some fresh air, get out in your yard and practice some short-game chipping. Might have to get creative, like Mitchell did here, utilizing a high-top shoe as your chipping target.

And as always, Max Homa is here to roast your swing. Yesterday, it was Chesson Hadley. Today ... Harry Higgs.

Like McIlroy, Paula Creamer is staying busy in the gym, with the help of some four-legged, furry friends.

Zach Johnson is getting some putting practice done in his back yard. "Might as well try to get some work done," Johnson said in the video.

Cameron Tringale is working on his sand game in the literal Florida beach sand. “While I’m on quarantine, I wanted to show you where I’m finding my course,” he said.

We're sensing a pattern here of players staying in the gym, despite not knowing when they'll be able to tee it up again. Jhonattan Vegas is hitting the weights and staying sharp, as well.