Top Quotes: Plenty of 'oops' to go around

With many players left feeling disappointed or bad about one situation or another, here are the top quotes of the week:

“Extreme disappointment … Just didn’t have it this week, or this year.” - Zach Johnson said about his PGA Tour season, which ended in him missing the FedExCup playoffs for the first time in his career.

“Overall, just didn’t play well … Man, I don’t know what’s going on.” - Jordan Spieth said after he stumbled to a 77 to miss the 54-hole cut at the Wyndham Championship.

“To put my name on [this trophy], it will never get erased.” - Garret Rank said, a 31-year-old NHL referee who won the Western Amateur title.

“I thought maybe that would be a problem.” - Brendan Steele said after he was assessed a two-shot penalty for use of an alignment stick during the second round of the Wyndham Championship.

“He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.” - A witness said of Thorbjorn Olesen, who was reportedly arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a British Airways flight, according to British tabloid The Sun.

“I can’t apologize enough.” - Lexi Thompson said after she delayed practice for many Women’s British Open participants due to a chase for her passport.

“Smashed my back window, like 12 o’clock in the middle of the afternoon. I don’t know if they knew it was me or not, because it was in the box and everything. And I had golf clubs as well, and they didn’t take that. A bit strange.” - Georgia Hall recalled when her AIG Women’s Open trophy was stolen after last year’s win.