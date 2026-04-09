Jon Rahm goes without birdie for first time in career during Masters opening round

Could Jon Rahm miss the cut for the first time in his Masters career?

It’s certainly possible after the 2023 champion finished 6-over 78 after his birdie-less free opening round at Augusta.

The first-nine 40 was also a Masters worst for Rahm who skipped talking to the media but was shown on the range as afternoon groupings finished their first 18 holes.

Jon Rahm confident DP World Tour fines won’t affect Ryder Cup eligibility During his pre-tournament press conference at the Masters on Tuesday, Jon Rahm was asked if he’s still confident that he’ll compete for the Europeans at Adare Manor in 2027. Rahm’s answer? “Yes.”

Rahm’s final score tied the highest-scoring round in a major. The 31-year-old Spaniard shot the same 78 mark during the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock in 2018 and then a month later on Friday of the Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links.

He opened Thursday with bogeys in two of his first three holes, and made matters worse by bogeying again at the par-3 6th hole and on the par-4 9th.

Rahm, who finished top 10 at Augusta in 2018, 2020, and 2021, double bogeyed on the par-5 13th hole to further drop down the Masters leaderboard that he’s become so familiar with seeing his name on come Sundays in mid-April.

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He will wake up T-73 on Friday when goes off early in a featured group with Chris Gotterup and Ludvig Åberg at 9:43 a.m. local time.

Rahm, who said Tuesday that he is confident a deal with the DP World Tour will be reached to ensure his Ryder Cup eligibility, recently withdrew his appeal DP World Tour imposed sanctions for playing conflicting events.

That moved avoided a court battle and a reported $3 million fine but left a pretty public showdown between the circuit and one of Team Europe’s most valuable players.

And of course, the lingering question of when will such a deal be struck?

Only eligible DP World Tour members are allowed to compete for the European side in the Ryder Cup.

For Rahm, one of the LIV circuit’s two premier stars, the opening round at Thursday’s Masters does nothing to quell the chatter that surrounds the former world No. 1 off the course.