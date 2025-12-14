Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School

Dylan Wu made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death to earn the fifth and final 2026 PGA Tour card via Q-School.

Wu and Ben Silverman finished 72 holes of regulation at Dye’s Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, tied for fifth place. In previous years, both would have been awarded Tour cards for next season. But with the circuit nixing ties, the two men went back to the 18th hole.

A.J. Ewart had earlier wrapped up medalist honors, shooting 66 Sunday to finish at 14 under par. Adam Svensson (66), Alejandro Tosti (67) and Marcelo Rozo (69) tied for second at 12 under.

Both Wu and Silverman found the fairway in the extra session. Wu hit first and landed his shot 20 feet short of the hole. Silverman followed and left his approach on a similar line, but 35 feet away. After Silverman, who finished 140th in FedExCup points this past season, narrowly missed his birdie effort, Wu sank his.

Dylan Wu birdies the first extra hole to earn the fifth and final 2026 PGA Tour card at Q-School.pic.twitter.com/cGutzSMmj4 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) December 14, 2025

The 29-year-old Wu split time between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours this past season, finishing well outside the number for full 2026 PGA Tour status in both.

Ewart, a 26-year-old Canadian who attended Barry University, has played in only two career PGA Tour events — a pair RBC Canadian Opens with a pair of missed cuts. He was 15th in points this season on the PGA Tour Americas.

While Svensson and Tosti will both be making return trips to the primary circuit, Rozo will join Ewart as a rookie. The 36-year-old from Colombia has four career Tour starts, and none since 2021. He was 45th in points this past season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Rozo's 'commitment to process' nets 2026 Tour card At 36 years old, Marcelo Rozo has secured his 2026 PGA Tour card after following his "commitment to process," and he shares an emotional reflection on his journey to reaching this milestone.

The top 40 players and ties beyond the top five this week earned guaranteed starts on the 2026 KFT.