Masters 2026: Odds, favorites for final round at Augusta National

What does Cameron Young’s 7-under 65 at Augusta on Saturday mean to the 2026 Masters odds?

Young may have been able to tie defending champ Rory McIlroy on the leaderboard with his impressive Moving Day performance but oddsmakers still say it’s McIlroy’s tournament to win.

The margin has been cut down quite considerably though. Young was +2700 to win after Friday’s second round.

Let’s take a look to see where his odds are compared to McIlroy’s entering Sunday’s final round.

2026 Masters final round odds (courtesty of DraftKings, as of Saturday night)

Rory McIlroy (+146)

Cameron Young (+255)

Sam Burns (+610)

Scottie Scheffler (+910)

Shane Lowry (+1200)

Justin Rose (+1500)

Jason Day (+2250)

Masters Sunday best bet

Patrick Cantlay is not a name that’s been mentioned much this week but he’s finished inside the top 20 three times and currently has the same T-10 odds as Haotong Li at -114.

Cantlay submitted a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on Saturday while Li arguably had the most rocky second nine of any player at Augusta, even more so than McIlroy. Li, who at one point was two shots off the lead, bogeyed three of his final six holes.

Both Cantlay and Li sit inside the top 10 on the leaderboard entering Sunday.