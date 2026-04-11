2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3
Follow the third round of the 90th Masters Tournament.
Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh on on the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex& Lav."
Rory McIlroy carried a record-setting six-shot lead into the third round of the 90th Masters Tournament.
But, there’s still 36 holes to play at Augusta National.
Follow Saturday’s action with our live blog, for highlights, updates, interviews and scores (full-field leaderboard)
Updates
Hole locations for the third round of the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mcqC656kFl— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026
McIlroy is primed for his second consecutive win at Augusta National.