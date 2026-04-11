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2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3

Follow the third round of the 90th Masters Tournament.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?
April 10, 2026 10:23 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh on on the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex&amp; Lav."

Rory McIlroy carried a record-setting six-shot lead into the third round of the 90th Masters Tournament.

But, there’s still 36 holes to play at Augusta National.

Follow Saturday’s action with our live blog, for highlights, updates, interviews and scores (full-field leaderboard)

Updates
Hole locations for Round 3

Rex and Lav: Any hope for anyone else?
Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?
Rory McIlroy leads by six shots through 36 holes of the 2026 Masters. Does anyone else have a shot? In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in.
McIlroy’s thoughts entering the weekend
Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media Friday night at the Masters and said he's not satisfied with a six-stroke lead, knowing how dangerous Augusta National can be.
How we got here
The Masters - Round Two
2026 Masters, Round 2 recap: Rory McIlroy sets Masters record with six-stroke lead
McIlroy is primed for his second consecutive win at Augusta National.