World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch
The PGA Tour is in Los Cabos, Mexico, for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, the fifth of seven FedExCup Fall events.
Here’s a look at third-round tee times and groupings on El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Gordon Sargent
Jackson Suber
John Pak
|10:30 AM
EST
|10
Takumi Kanaya
Max Greyserman
Luke List
|10:41 AM
EST
|1
Adam Schenk
Steven Fisk
Adam Svensson
|10:41 AM
EST
|10
Michael Brennan
Keith Mitchell
Jeremy Paul
|10:52 AM
EST
|1
Emilio Gonzalez
Doug Ghim
Patton Kizzire
|10:52 AM
EST
|10
David Ford
Will Chandler
Will Gordon
|11:03 AM
EST
|1
Greyson Sigg
Matthieu Pavon
Rico Hoey
|11:03 AM
EST
|10
Nico Echavarria
William Mouw
J.J. Spaun
|11:14 AM
EST
|1
David Lipsky
Michael Thorbjornsen
Joel Dahmen
|11:14 AM
EST
|10
Lee Hodges
Vince Covello
Thomas Rosenmueller
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Noah Goodwin
|11:25 AM
EST
|10
Ben Kohles
Ben Silverman
Max McGreevy
|11:36 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Matt Kuchar
Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:36 AM
EST
|10
Kevin Velo
Quade Cummins
David Skinns
|11:47 AM
EST
|1
Beau Hossler
Kris Ventura
Vince Whaley
|11:47 AM
EST
|10
Jacob Bridgeman
Adam Hadwin
Matt Wallace
|11:58 AM
EST
|1
Francesco Molinari
Patrick Rodgers
Garrick Higgo
|11:58 AM
EST
|10
Taylor Dickson
Zac Blair
Hayden Buckley
|12:09 PM
EST
|1
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Taylor Moore
|12:09 PM
EST
|10
Austin Eckroat
Emiliano Grillo
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Trevor Cone
Mason Andersen
Eric Cole
|12:20 PM
EST
|10
Peter Knade
Luke Clanton
Pierceson Coody
|12:31 PM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Victor Perez
Ben Griffin
|12:31 PM
EST
|10
Rikuya Hoshino
Kevin Streelman
Alejandro Madariaga
|12:42 PM
EST
|1
Matti Schmid
Nick Dunlap
Sami Valimaki