Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

  
Published November 7, 2025 09:45 PM
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
November 7, 2025 06:31 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The PGA Tour is in Los Cabos, Mexico, for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, the fifth of seven FedExCup Fall events.

Here’s a look at third-round tee times and groupings on El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Time
TeePlayers
10:30 AM
EST		1

Gordon Sargent

Jackson Suber

John Pak

10:30 AM
EST		10

Takumi Kanaya

Max Greyserman

Luke List

10:41 AM
EST		1

Adam Schenk

Steven Fisk

Adam Svensson

10:41 AM
EST		10

Michael Brennan

Keith Mitchell

Jeremy Paul

10:52 AM
EST		1

Emilio Gonzalez

Doug Ghim

Patton Kizzire

10:52 AM
EST		10

David Ford

Will Chandler

Will Gordon

11:03 AM
EST		1

Greyson Sigg

Matthieu Pavon

Rico Hoey

11:03 AM
EST		10

Nico Echavarria

William Mouw

J.J. Spaun

11:14 AM
EST		1

David Lipsky

Michael Thorbjornsen

Joel Dahmen

11:14 AM
EST		10

Lee Hodges

Vince Covello

Thomas Rosenmueller

11:25 AM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Noah Goodwin

11:25 AM
EST		10

Ben Kohles

Ben Silverman

Max McGreevy

11:36 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Matt Kuchar

Thorbjørn Olesen

11:36 AM
EST		10

Kevin Velo

Quade Cummins

David Skinns

11:47 AM
EST		1

Beau Hossler

Kris Ventura

Vince Whaley

11:47 AM
EST		10

Jacob Bridgeman

Adam Hadwin

Matt Wallace

11:58 AM
EST		1

Francesco Molinari

Patrick Rodgers

Garrick Higgo

11:58 AM
EST		10

Taylor Dickson

Zac Blair

Hayden Buckley

12:09 PM
EST		1

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Taylor Moore

12:09 PM
EST		10

Austin Eckroat

Emiliano Grillo

Ryo Hisatsune

12:20 PM
EST		1

Trevor Cone

Mason Andersen

Eric Cole

12:20 PM
EST		10

Peter Knade

Luke Clanton

Pierceson Coody

12:31 PM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Victor Perez

Ben Griffin

12:31 PM
EST		10

Rikuya Hoshino

Kevin Streelman

Alejandro Madariaga

12:42 PM
EST		1

Matti Schmid

Nick Dunlap

Sami Valimaki