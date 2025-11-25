Skip navigation
Rory's Players triumph headlines 2025's top events
November 25, 2025 07:00 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their favorite PGA Tour events and individual rounds in the 2025 season.
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
08:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
