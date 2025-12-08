Skip navigation
PGA Tour Q-School
Grant Thornton Invitational
Alfred Dunhill Championship
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
McIlroy's Masters win among best moments of 2025
December 8, 2025 02:15 PM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss their favorite moments from the 2025 year in golf, with Rory McIlroy's Masters win and The Open Championship topping the list.
