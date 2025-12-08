Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thorbjornsen is 'a star in the making'

December 8, 2025 02:15 PM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard break down their picks for best newcomers of 2025, listing Michael Thorbjornsen and David Puig as two golfers who impressed them the most throughout the year.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_golf_favoritememory_251208.jpg
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
nbc_golf_dramaticmoment_251208.jpg
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
nbc_golf_newsmaker2_251208.jpg
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
nbc_golf_underachievers_251208.jpg
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
nbc_golf_newsmaker1_251208.jpg
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
nbc_golf_overachievers_251208.jpg
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
nbc_golf_newsmaker4_251208.jpg
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_newsmaker3_251208.jpg
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
nbc_golf_newsmaker5_251208.jpg
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
nbc_golf_olympics_251211.jpg
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_donaldintv_251208.jpg
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_golf_nebankhighlight_251207.jpg
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_australianopen_251207.jpg
06:33
Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round
GL_champ_raw.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68