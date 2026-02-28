Skip navigation
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview

February 28, 2026 03:22 PM
Tiger Woods, 30 years after turning professional, discusses all aspects of his career in an interview series with some of today's top players, beginning with Jordan Spieth.

Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Three
01:29
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day Three
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Three
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Three
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
Tiger_Grand_Slam.jpg
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
11:21
Koepka makes adjustment, hot putter leads to 66
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
02:01
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
01:54
Brooks Koepka’s putting struggles continue at Cognizant Classic
The Honda Classic - Round One
05:09
Where does the ‘Bear Trap’ rank in toughest 3-hole stretches on PGA Tour?
NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
09:26
NCAA men’s preview: LSU, Vanderbilt vie for title but don’t sleep on Pepperdine
Stanford Intercollegiate Golf Tournament v Golf W
01:53
NCAA women’s spring preview: Can anyone top Stanford?
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Final Round
05:33
‘A++++' victory! Thitikul wins in front of family at LPGA Thailand
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Three
01:55
Moving Day: Bridgeman steers six clear at Genesis
The American Express 2026 - Round One
04:40
How to define genius? Even the best have a hard time
tiger.jpg
04:42
Tiger and Spieth, Part 3: The cut streak
GOLF: FEB 20 PGA The Genesis Invitational
09:57
Got a chance? Scheffler fights for cut and two more rounds
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Two
05:42
McIlroy avoids costly errors in bogey-free second round at Riviera
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Round Two
01:41
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
07:40
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 1
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
02:02
Tour ‘very confident’ Genesis second round will finish Friday
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Round One
01:06
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
chargers-lulu-tgr-foundation.jpg.jpg
06:38
TGR Foundation at 30: Partnership with Lulu’s Place, Chargers continues LA impact
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Previews
02:43
Scheffler talks Round 1 struggles, return to Riviera
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
Charley Hull of England with her trophy
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass

GOLF: FEB 28 PGA Cognizant Classic
11:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Smotherman Standoff on 18.jpg
02:47
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
48
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
10:08
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
02:13
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
58
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
fat-perez-creator-event-players.jpg
02:09
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
Gerard crow 16x9.jpg
01:05
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
50
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
57
Gerard goes shin deep in mud for approach shot
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day Two
05:12
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
Investec South African Open Championship 2026 - Day Two
01:30
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 2
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
10:43
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
The American Express 2026 - Round One
01:58
Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant with ankle injury
Ford compilation.jpg
43
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
01:00
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
david-ford-17-hole-crop.jpg
53
Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Previews
58
Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
01:43
‘Unconscious on the greens': Smotherman on first round success at Cognizant
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day One
05:10
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
Investec South African Open Championship 2026 - Previews
01:29
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 1
chacarra_1920_ncaa22.jpg
02:07
What does Eugenio Chacarra’s exemption to play in Puerto Rico mean for PGA Tour?
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Previews
07:16
How did Palm Beach become the ‘mecca’ of the golf world and what is its future?
proud_sponsor_of_curetivity_-_16x9_thumb_4.jpg
01:12
Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
06:50
Clanton happy with weight after bulking up ahead of 2026 season
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
02:31
What does future competitive model of PGA Tour look like?
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day One
03:47
Koepka feeling more settled in return to Cognizant Classic
Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand seen in action during the third...
06:17
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Three
04:41
Where does the Cognizant Classic fit in the new PGA Tour schedule?
TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v BOS
02:39
Thomas to make Tour return at Arnold Palmer Invitational