Matthews 'blacked out' after ace at The Annika
Brooke Matthews recaps her eventful final round at The Annika and shares her emotions around the chance of advancing to the CME Group Tour Championship.
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Nataliya Guseva needed to par the 18th hole at The Annika to secure her spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third shot landed perfectly at the top of the green and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
A hole-in-one on the 12th hole at The Annika puts Brooke Matthews one step closer to making the CME Group Tour Championship. Not to mention, a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club.
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Nelly Korda surged into contention in Round 2 of The Annika in a low-scoring day at Pelican Golf Club.
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
Nelly Korda shares her thoughts after shooting 7-under to catapult up the leaderboard at The Annika.
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
Kai Trump walks and talks with Tom Abbott to discuss her LPGA debut at The Annika, including what's surprised her and the players that have stood out.
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Watch highlights of Round 1 of The Annika driven by Gainbridge from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
Kai Trump finds the fairway to open her first round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Relive Caitlin Clark's top shots and best moments from The Annika Pro-Am 2025, where she played 9 holes with Nelly Korda at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa, Florida.