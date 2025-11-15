Watch Now
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club.
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Nelly Korda surged into contention in Round 2 of The Annika in a low-scoring day at Pelican Golf Club.
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
Nelly Korda shares her thoughts after shooting 7-under to catapult up the leaderboard at The Annika.
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
Kai Trump walks and talks with Tom Abbott to discuss her LPGA debut at The Annika, including what's surprised her and the players that have stood out.
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Watch highlights of Round 1 of The Annika driven by Gainbridge from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
Kai Trump finds the fairway to open her first round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Relive Caitlin Clark's top shots and best moments from The Annika Pro-Am 2025, where she played 9 holes with Nelly Korda at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa, Florida.
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
Caitlin Clark discusses the scenes at The Annika Pro-Am, playing alongside Nelly Korda and her golf game as of now.
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham bring the energy with some hilarious reactions to their tee shots during The ANNIKA Pro-Am.
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.