The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun have had contrasting careers. But they both know the sting of defeat, the joy of victory, and how both mold a player.
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
February 3, 2026 09:01 AM
Justin Rose cruised to victory at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. We look at the key numbers behind the triumph, brought to you by Penske.
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
1:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open
6:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
4:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
3:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
3:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
6:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
6:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
9:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
6:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rory McIlroy defeats J.J. Spaun in Monday playoff at 2025 Players Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
2025 Players Championship, recap: Rory McIlroy defeats J.J. Spaun in Monday playoff
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
The Players Championship 2025 results: Final-round scores at TPC Sawgrass
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
What is The Players Championship playoff format?
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
03:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
07:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
03:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
09:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
03:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
07:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
How to watch Monday’s playoff with Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun in the 2025 Players Championship
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will be in a Monday playoff to determine the winner of The Players Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Varying vibes as J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy head to Monday Players playoff
J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy both played their way into a Monday playoff at The Players. That was good for one, not as much for the other.
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
What does The Players Championship winner get?
The Players champion gets far more than just a shiny, gold trophy.
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
It’s the superstar versus the everyman as The Players heads to Monday playoff
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will square off in a three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday morning at TPC Sawgrass.
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play resumes in the final round of The Players Championship
Final-round play at The Players Championship was suspended at 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday as a line of thunderstorms – as expected – moved through the area.
nbc_golf_suttonfeature_250316.jpg
07:19
Looking back to Sutton’s 2000 Players win
Hal Sutton reminisces on his win at The Players Championship in 2000, a victory that saw him knock off Tiger Woods in impressive fashion.
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
04:16
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis report on the horrifying 2018 car crash that almost cost The Players Championship contender Bud Cauley his life -- but, he says, toughened him, too.
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
04:39
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
Rory McIlroy didn’t find many fairways on Saturday -- then again, who did? -- and struggled putting. But four strokes off the lead at The Players Championship, he’s hanging around, and has the upper hand in experience.
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
J.J. Spaun leads Players Championship as winds whip field Saturday at TPC Sawgrass
With gusts up to 30 mph, Spaun shot 2-under 70 to take a one-shot lead into the final round, where TV and tee times have been moved up.
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
04:21
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12
Johnson Wagner tried the chip shot that derailed Scottie Scheffler’s 12th hole during the third round of The Players Championship, doing exactly what the world No. 1 did, sending his golf ball right into the water.
