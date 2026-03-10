Skip navigation
Scheffler says media expectations don't align with his own at The Players
March 10, 2026 05:29 PM
Scottie Scheffler explained how his expectations differ from media expectations in his press conference at the 2026 Players Championship on Tuesday afternoon.
