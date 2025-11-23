CME Group Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Jeeno Thitikul sets new LPGA record
Published November 23, 2025 03:42 PM
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her second LPGA victory of the season.
Jeeno Thitikul claimed the LPGA’s richest first-place prize for the second consecutive year. The world No. 1 successfully defended her title at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, earning another $4 million check.
She broke her own single-season money record, in the process.
Thitikul’s third victory of the year more than doubled her season total, pushing her to $7,578,330. That smashed her record-setting mark from last year by roughly $1.5 million.
Fellow Thai and good friend Parajee Anannarukarn finished second and collected $1 million. She was the 60th and final player to earn a spot in the exclusive field.
Here’s the purse breakdown from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida:
Thitikul has won $8 million in official earning the last two years at the LPGA finale, helping vault her inside the top 10 on the career money list.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jeeno Thitikul
|$4,000,000
|2
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|$1,000,000
|3
|Nelly Korda
|$550,000
|4
|Gaby Lopez
|$350,000
|5
|Nasa Hataoka
|$260,000
|6
|Sei Young Kim
|$195,000
|T7
|Auston Kim
|$137,000
|T7
|Patty Tavatanakit
|$137,000
|T7
|Brooke M. Henderson
|$137,000
|T10
|Jenny Bae
|$107,167
|T10
|Haeran Ryu
|$107,167
|T10
|Somi Lee
|$107,167
|T13
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|$88,083
|T13
|Chisato Iwai
|$88,083
|T13
|Sarah Schmelzel
|$88,083
|T13
|Jin Hee Im
|$88,083
|T13
|Minjee Lee
|$88,083
|T13
|Rio Takeda
|$88,083
|T19
|Mao Saigo
|$78,071
|T19
|Maja Stark
|$78,071
|T19
|Ruoning Yin
|$78,071
|T19
|Charley Hull
|$78,071
|T19
|Lexi Thompson
|$78,071
|T19
|Akie Iwai
|$78,071
|T19
|Lottie Woad
|$78,071
|T26
|Miranda Wang
|$71,107
|T26
|Hye-Jin Choi
|$71,107
|T26
|Ayaka Furue
|$71,107
|T26
|Allisen Corpuz
|$71,107
|T26
|Grace Kim
|$71,107
|T26
|Ingrid Lindblad
|$71,107
|T26
|Minami Katsu
|$71,107
|T33
|Andrea Lee
|$67,000
|T33
|Lindy Duncan
|$67,000
|T33
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$67,000
|T36
|Miyu Yamashita
|$64,750
|T36
|Nataliya Guseva
|$64,750
|T36
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|$64,750
|T39
|Lucy Li
|$62,875
|T39
|Carlota Ciganda
|$62,875
|T41
|Hyo Joo Kim
|$61,750
|T41
|Lydia Ko
|$61,750
|T43
|Mi Hyang Lee
|$60,500
|T43
|Linn Grant
|$60,500
|T43
|A Lim Kim
|$60,500
|46
|Jin Young Ko
|$59,500
|T47
|Esther Henseleit
|$58,250
|T47
|Celine Boutier
|$58,250
|T47
|Lauren Coughlin
|$58,250
|T47
|Manon De Roey
|$58,250
|T51
|Hannah Green
|$56,875
|T51
|Megan Khang
|$56,875
|T51
|Yan Liu
|$56,875
|T51
|Jennifer Kupcho
|$56,875
|T55
|Madelene Sagstrom
|$56,125
|T55
|Yealimi Noh
|$56,125
|57
|Angel Yin
|$55,750
|58
|Leona Maguire
|$55,500
|59
|Brooke Matthews
|$55,250
|60
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|$55,000