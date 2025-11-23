CME Group Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Jeeno Thitikul sets new LPGA record

Jeeno Thitikul claimed the LPGA’s richest first-place prize for the second consecutive year. The world No. 1 successfully defended her title at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, earning another $4 million check.

She broke her own single-season money record, in the process.

Thitikul’s third victory of the year more than doubled her season total, pushing her to $7,578,330. That smashed her record-setting mark from last year by roughly $1.5 million.

Fellow Thai and good friend Parajee Anannarukarn finished second and collected $1 million. She was the 60th and final player to earn a spot in the exclusive field.

Here’s the purse breakdown from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida:

