Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CME Group Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Jeeno Thitikul sets new LPGA record

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:42 PM
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
November 23, 2025 03:58 PM
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her second LPGA victory of the season.

Jeeno Thitikul claimed the LPGA’s richest first-place prize for the second consecutive year. The world No. 1 successfully defended her title at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, earning another $4 million check.

She broke her own single-season money record, in the process.

Thitikul’s third victory of the year more than doubled her season total, pushing her to $7,578,330. That smashed her record-setting mark from last year by roughly $1.5 million.

Fellow Thai and good friend Parajee Anannarukarn finished second and collected $1 million. She was the 60th and final player to earn a spot in the exclusive field.

Here’s the purse breakdown from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida:

CME Group Tour Championship 2025 - Final Round
LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins
Thitikul has won $8 million in official earning the last two years at the LPGA finale, helping vault her inside the top 10 on the career money list.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Jeeno Thitikul$4,000,000
2Pajaree Anannarukarn$1,000,000
3Nelly Korda$550,000
4Gaby Lopez$350,000
5Nasa Hataoka$260,000
6Sei Young Kim$195,000
T7Auston Kim$137,000
T7Patty Tavatanakit$137,000
T7Brooke M. Henderson$137,000
T10Jenny Bae$107,167
T10Haeran Ryu$107,167
T10Somi Lee$107,167
T13Stephanie Kyriacou$88,083
T13Chisato Iwai$88,083
T13Sarah Schmelzel$88,083
T13Jin Hee Im$88,083
T13Minjee Lee$88,083
T13Rio Takeda$88,083
T19Mao Saigo$78,071
T19Maja Stark$78,071
T19Ruoning Yin$78,071
T19Charley Hull$78,071
T19Lexi Thompson$78,071
T19Akie Iwai$78,071
T19Lottie Woad$78,071
T26Miranda Wang$71,107
T26Hye-Jin Choi$71,107
T26Ayaka Furue$71,107
T26Allisen Corpuz$71,107
T26Grace Kim$71,107
T26Ingrid Lindblad$71,107
T26Minami Katsu$71,107
T33Andrea Lee$67,000
T33Lindy Duncan$67,000
T33Ariya Jutanugarn$67,000
T36Miyu Yamashita$64,750
T36Nataliya Guseva$64,750
T36Nanna Koerstz Madsen$64,750
T39Lucy Li$62,875
T39Carlota Ciganda$62,875
T41Hyo Joo Kim$61,750
T41Lydia Ko$61,750
T43Mi Hyang Lee$60,500
T43Linn Grant$60,500
T43A Lim Kim$60,500
46Jin Young Ko$59,500
T47Esther Henseleit$58,250
T47Celine Boutier$58,250
T47Lauren Coughlin$58,250
T47Manon De Roey$58,250
T51Hannah Green$56,875
T51Megan Khang$56,875
T51Yan Liu$56,875
T51Jennifer Kupcho$56,875
T55Madelene Sagstrom$56,125
T55Yealimi Noh$56,125
57Angel Yin$55,750
58Leona Maguire$55,500
59Brooke Matthews$55,250
60Chanettee Wannasaen$55,000