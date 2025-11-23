LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins
Published November 23, 2025 04:52 PM
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her second LPGA victory of the season.
Jeeno Thitikul is 22 years old — and now seventh on the LPGA’s all-time money list.
Thanks to her second consecutive $4 million winner’s check at the CME Group Tour Championship, Thitikul moved up 12 spots in career earnings.
She has now made $17,369,400, officially, in four seasons. Nearly half of that has come from her two season-ending triumphs.
Annika Sorenstam is still atop the list with $22,583,693, but Lydia Ko keeps closing the gap. Her T-41 in Naples, Florida, inched her within $1.3 million of becoming No. 1.
Here’s a look at the top 25 in official career earnings following the conclusion to the 2025 LPGA season:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|CAREER EARNINGS
|1
|Annika Sorenstam
|$22,583,693
|2
|Lydia Ko
|$21,316,768
|3
|Karrie Webb
|$20,293,617
|4
|Cristie Kerr
|$20,179,848
|5
|Minjee Lee
|$18,656,560
|6
|Inbee Park
|$18,262,344
|7
|Jeeno Thitikul
|$17,369,400
|8
|Amy Yang
|$16,117,591
|9
|Nelly Korda
|$16,109,558
|10
|Lexi Thompson
|$15,498,227
|11
|Sei Young Kim
|$15,492,568
|12
|Lorena Ochoa
|$14,863,331
|13
|Suzann Pettersen
|$14,837,578
|14
|Jin Young Ko
|$14,742,062
|15
|Stacy Lewis
|$14,676,866
|16
|Brooke M. Henderson
|$14,639,746
|17
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$14,135,516
|18
|Juli Inkster
|$14,018,391
|19
|Anna Nordqvist
|$13,542,935
|20
|Se Ri Pak
|$12,583,712
|21
|Angela Stanford
|$12,333,860
|22
|So Yeon Ryu
|$12,237,173
|23
|Paula Creamer
|$12,161,187
|24
|Shanshan Feng
|$11,981,364
|25
|Hyo Joo Kim
|$11,343,339