LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins

  
Published November 23, 2025 04:52 PM
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
November 23, 2025 03:58 PM
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her second LPGA victory of the season.

Jeeno Thitikul is 22 years old — and now seventh on the LPGA’s all-time money list.

Thanks to her second consecutive $4 million winner’s check at the CME Group Tour Championship, Thitikul moved up 12 spots in career earnings.

She has now made $17,369,400, officially, in four seasons. Nearly half of that has come from her two season-ending triumphs.

Annika Sorenstam is still atop the list with $22,583,693, but Lydia Ko keeps closing the gap. Her T-41 in Naples, Florida, inched her within $1.3 million of becoming No. 1.

Here’s a look at the top 25 in official career earnings following the conclusion to the 2025 LPGA season:

RANKPLAYERCAREER EARNINGS
1Annika Sorenstam$22,583,693
2Lydia Ko$21,316,768
3Karrie Webb$20,293,617
4Cristie Kerr$20,179,848
5Minjee Lee$18,656,560
6Inbee Park$18,262,344
7Jeeno Thitikul$17,369,400
8Amy Yang$16,117,591
9Nelly Korda$16,109,558
10Lexi Thompson$15,498,227
11Sei Young Kim$15,492,568
12Lorena Ochoa$14,863,331
13Suzann Pettersen$14,837,578
14Jin Young Ko$14,742,062
15Stacy Lewis$14,676,866
16Brooke M. Henderson$14,639,746
17Ariya Jutanugarn$14,135,516
18Juli Inkster$14,018,391
19Anna Nordqvist$13,542,935
20Se Ri Pak$12,583,712
21Angela Stanford$12,333,860
22So Yeon Ryu$12,237,173
23Paula Creamer$12,161,187
24Shanshan Feng$11,981,364
25Hyo Joo Kim$11,343,339