LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins

Jeeno Thitikul is 22 years old — and now seventh on the LPGA’s all-time money list.

Thanks to her second consecutive $4 million winner’s check at the CME Group Tour Championship, Thitikul moved up 12 spots in career earnings.

She has now made $17,369,400, officially, in four seasons. Nearly half of that has come from her two season-ending triumphs.

Annika Sorenstam is still atop the list with $22,583,693, but Lydia Ko keeps closing the gap. Her T-41 in Naples, Florida, inched her within $1.3 million of becoming No. 1.

Here’s a look at the top 25 in official career earnings following the conclusion to the 2025 LPGA season: