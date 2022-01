You either love Bryson DeChambeau or you don't. He's a polarizing figure in the game and, love him or not, people follow his actions. In looking back on the most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2021, DeChambeau was the focus of many. And, of course, there were plenty of surprises and controversies for readers.

Here's a look at the 15 most-read stories on our website this year, in order of popularity:

Testy situation between DJ, Na after 6" putt Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na had an interesting and testy situation at the 11th hole in their match on Day 3.

Bryson on PGA's Trump decision: 'Is what it is' Bryson DeChambeau no longer has the Trump logo on his golf bag and he had little to say about the PGA's decision to move its 2022 championship.

Cantlay downplays DeChambeau calling him out Whether it "put a little chip" on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn't going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory.

DeChambeau reacts to McIlroy's comments Bryson DeChambeau was asked his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's comments about trying to emulate Bryson.