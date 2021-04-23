Tiger Woods in walking boot, on crutches but smiling in released photo

Tiger Woods posted on Friday evening the first photo of himself since a February car accident.

Woods, who is pictured on crutches and with a walking boot over his surgically-repaired lower right leg, was smiling as one of his dogs joined him for the picture at his home in Hobe Sound, Florida.

"My course is coming along faster than I am 😃. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," Woods wrote on Instagram.

Woods, 45, suffered comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg, as well as significant trauma to his right ankle in the Feb. 23 single-car crash near Los Angeles. Doctors needed to insert a rod, screws and pins to stabilize Woods’ leg, and Woods remained in Los Angeles hospitals for three weeks until returning home to South Florida in mid-March.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said last month in a statement. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

The investigation into Woods' crash was completed on April 7. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that the “primary factor [of the accident] was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions.” According to data from the black box in Woods’ SUV, Woods was traveling 84-87 mph at the time of the accident in a 45-mph zone.

Woods was not charged with any crime or issued a citation for speeding or reckless driving.