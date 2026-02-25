Skip navigation
Where does the 'Bear Trap' rank in toughest 3-hole stretches on PGA Tour?

February 25, 2026 05:20 PM
The Champion Course at PGA National is known for challenging even the game's most elite players. The 3-hole stretch from 15-16-17, better know as the "Bear Trap," has changed the fate of tournaments over the years but where does it rank on Tour as the hardest run of consecutive holes? And is it even the most challenging 3-hole stretch on the course or does that honor belong to holes 5, 6 and 7? Golf Channel's Paige Mackenzie shares her insights.

