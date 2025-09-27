Skip navigation
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Fourballs
September 27, 2025 07:33 PM
Relive the top highlights from the Saturday afternoon fourballs of Day 2 of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Old Bethpage, New York.
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
04:22
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
02:04
Lowry’s critical putt retains Ryder Cup for Europe
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
01:30
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
14:13
Bradley: Have to ‘tip your cap’ to the Europeans
12:34
Donald: We wanted to ‘create history’ at Ryder Cup
03:47
Europe’s Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2
13:52
Analyzing drama between Bryson, Rose, others
02:27
McIlroy, Rose clutch for Europe on Ryder Cup Day 2
02:45
McIlroy and Lowry topple Thomas and Young on Day 2
07:46
McGinley: Europe ‘extraordinary’ at Bethpage Black
57
Thomas pushes through nerves on Ryder Cup Day 2
01:57
Rory: Thomas-Young match win ‘hugely satisfying’
02:43
Rose explains heated exchange with DeChambeau
03:29
Tensions flare between Rose, DeChambeau, caddies
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
07:39
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
