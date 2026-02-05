Skip navigation
Highlights: 2026 Good Good Desert Open

February 5, 2026 12:42 AM
Highlights of the 2026 Good Good Desert Open at Grass Clipping Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona.

Latest Clips

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:07
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
GOLF: FEB 13 PGA - Waste Management Phoenix Open
01:21
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Previews
02:39
Scheffler on TPC Scottsdale: The environment is second to none
kelce.jpg
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
gg.jpg
07:15
Bubbie, Dalke preview Good Good Desert Open with country stars
aerial_scottsdale_8th.jpg
05:41
‘The punishing stretch': Drone flyover of Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale
lav2.jpg
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
1770058688424013.jpg
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
1770056820215524.jpg
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:09
LIV Golf taking hit after hit; more to come?
Farmers Insurance Open
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
1769989764511255.jpg
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
10:59
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Bahrain Championship 2026 - Day Four
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
4DIGI_WHALE_WATCHING_WITH_BOO_WEEKLEY_thumb_4.jpg
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
4DIGI_SUSHI_WITH_DAVID_DUVAL_thumb_4.jpg
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3